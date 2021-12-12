Beam Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $69.12 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018732 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 130.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 103,280,520 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars.

