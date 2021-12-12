Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Down 5.9%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares traded down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.01. 50,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,597,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

