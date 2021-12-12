Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) SVP Sells $80,755.00 in Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

