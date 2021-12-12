Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 274,715 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

