BENQI Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $56.05 million and $47.44 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00059519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.56 or 0.08186032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00079750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,066.65 or 0.99706016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

