Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.74

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 31185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 33.1% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 123,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 203.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 77.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 77.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

