Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 4.5%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.86 and last traded at $66.91. Approximately 39,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,397,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

