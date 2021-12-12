BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $151.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 156.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

