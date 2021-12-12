BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

BHP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. 2,574,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

