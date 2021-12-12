BinaryX (BNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $169.04 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $169.04 million and $76.42 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $83.56 or 0.00166416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010875 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00569232 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

