Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIOC. TheStreet raised shares of Biocept from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of BIOC opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Biocept has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $66.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Biocept will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biocept by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

