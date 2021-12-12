Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Down 37.7% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $93,679.46 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,709.91 or 0.98935976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00280819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.00397933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00159733 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,064,817 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

