Bitcoin Private Trading 28.6% Lower This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002861 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $204.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00336291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00138260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002346 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.