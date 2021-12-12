BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $1.85 on Exchanges

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $100.84 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.02 or 0.08171316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.48 or 0.99744284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

