BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

