BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of BHK stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $17.36.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.