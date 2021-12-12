BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 22nd

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 140.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

