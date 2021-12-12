BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 22nd

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BTZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.05. 185,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

