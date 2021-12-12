BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

