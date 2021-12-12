BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $17.64.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
