BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BIT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 70,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,275. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

