Blank Wallet Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $774,676.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00058601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.54 or 0.08158414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00079680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,552.57 or 1.00139516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

