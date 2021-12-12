Blockstack (STX) Price Reaches $0.48

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.19 or 0.00347799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

