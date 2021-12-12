Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 812 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 10.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $398.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

