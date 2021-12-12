Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

