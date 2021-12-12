Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.74 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.03.

