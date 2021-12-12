Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,962 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises about 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Trade Desk stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

