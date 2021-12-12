Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,008 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,252 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,783 shares during the period. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.0% during the second quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

