Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $180,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 41.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

EFX stock opened at $295.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $296.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

