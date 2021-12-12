Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $51,780,696,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average is $237.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

