BMO Capital Markets Boosts Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$12.10. The firm has a market cap of C$530.31 million and a P/E ratio of 41.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

