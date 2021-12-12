BMO Capital Markets Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $25.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Stitch Fix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.05.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last 90 days. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $8,510,000. Yale University boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

