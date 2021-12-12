BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:DSM opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

