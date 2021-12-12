BOMB Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00003468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $230,560.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,205.96 or 0.98989689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00048442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00036206 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00762879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,486 coins and its circulating supply is 895,698 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

