Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.28. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 719,391 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

