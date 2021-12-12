Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 115.9% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,236.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,389.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,304.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,747.56.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.