Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.86. The company had a trading volume of 445,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,486. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

