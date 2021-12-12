Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average of $229.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.60 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

