Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Unitil were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Unitil by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

