Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Camden National were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $685.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

