Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after buying an additional 140,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after buying an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

