Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 667 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average is $222.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.