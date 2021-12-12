Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 72 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $334.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.38 and a 200-day moving average of $307.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

