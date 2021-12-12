Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.63.

NYSE BYD opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

