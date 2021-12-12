Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $155.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.37. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $151.83 and a 12 month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

