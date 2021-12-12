Brian Hirsch Sells 69,685 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch sold 69,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,432,026.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 1,769,521 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

