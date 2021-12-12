BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Major Shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. Sells 10,260,431 Shares

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $323,203,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BSA opened at $25.05 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group plc has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

