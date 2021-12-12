British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 62,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,014,355 shares.The stock last traded at $36.40 and had previously closed at $35.64.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
