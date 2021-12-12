British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 62,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,014,355 shares.The stock last traded at $36.40 and had previously closed at $35.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

