British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.72 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

