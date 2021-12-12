Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report sales of $232.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.75 million and the highest is $244.40 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $163.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $817.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $830.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $173.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $124.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

