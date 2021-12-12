Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 322.0% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 251,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 927,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,691. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.31.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.