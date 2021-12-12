Brokerages Anticipate Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Celldex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,034. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,359. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.